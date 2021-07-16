Fire breaks out at IISER Pune

Twitter image of IISER Pune.

Pune:

16 July 2021 15:34 IST

According to sources, the blaze, whose cause has yet to be ascertained, reportedly originated from a lab in the Chemistry department.

A fire broke out at the city-based Indian Institute of Science Research (IISER) on Friday afternoon.

While there no reports of any major casualties, a student is believed to have sustained minor injuries. IISER officials said the student was administered medical aid and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service in order to rein in the blaze under control soon after the fire erupted sometime between 12:30 and 1 p.m. As per reports, the blaze is under control at present.

“The fire erupted in a laboratory that has a storage of organic chemicals. On receiving the call, we immediately deployed fire tenders and have kept more on standby. We are yet to ascertain the extent of damages and the possible cause,” said Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of the Pune Fire Brigade.

“The fire appears to have originated from a lab in the Chemistry department which is located on the first floor of the main IISER building. However, it was a localized incident and there are no major casualties,” said a faculty member from another department at IISER-Pune.