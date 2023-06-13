Fire breaks out at Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan; Congress alleges attempt to destroy evidence of scams

June 13, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - RAIPUR

A major fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan, a six-storey building that houses several departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal on Monday evening.

While no casualties were reported, documents pertaining to departments such as tribal welfare and higher education are likely to have been destroyed. Efforts to douse the fire were on even six hours after the fire started.

IAF assistance sought

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought the help of the Air Force to extinguish the fire. It is learnt that Airforce AN 32 aircraft and MI 15 helicopter are scheduled to reach Bhopal to join the firefighting effort. Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh told journalists that resources from all possible avenues, including Army, airport and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, had been pooled in and 40 fire tenders were pressed into service. He added that because a lot of files [paper] and wooden furniture were kept in the building, the firefighting was taking longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire was not established till late Monday. Mr. Chouhan also announced the formation of a four-member committee to probe the preliminary reason for the fire. The Satpura Bhawan is close to Vallabh Bhawan, the State secretariat of the MP government.

Leaders of the Opposition Congress questioned the timing of the fire “in an election year” and alleged that it was a plot to destroy evidence of scams. “... and government files started burning in Madhya Pradesh. This fire that started before the elections shows that the BJP government has got a whiff of its departure. Corruption files have started burning,” the party tweeted from its national handle @INCIndia.

Former Minister P.C. Sharma sent another tweet alleging that documents of “225 scams in 220 months’ rule of Shivraj Government” had been burnt. Earlier in the day, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the “225-220” reference at a rally in Jabalpur.

TV channels reported that fires have broken out in the building earlier too, including one in 2018.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT