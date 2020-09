Agra

08 September 2020 06:20 IST

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Agra on Monday night, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

Chief Fire Officer B P Tripathi said the factory, where the fire broke out, is near the Sikandara Sabji Mandi.

Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, he said.