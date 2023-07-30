ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

July 30, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Ahmedabad

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

PTI

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector M.D. Champavat said.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

