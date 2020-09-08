Fire at government hospital in Vadodara, nobody injured

Ahmedabad

08 September 2020 21:20 IST

A fire broke out in one of the ICU wards on the first floor of the 6-storey building of SSG Hospital due to a short circuit

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the State-run SSG Hospital in Vadodara where around 300 coronavirus patients are being treated, Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel said.

While 35 patients were evacuated, nobody was injured and the fire was brought under control, he said.

“A fire broke out in one of the ICU wards on the first floor of the 6-storey building of SSG Hospital due to a short circuit,” he said.

“It was a minor fire which has been brought under control. 15 patients from the affected ward and 20 from the nearby ward have been evacuated safely,” he said.