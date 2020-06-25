Other States

Fire at garage in Pune; 10 four-wheelers gutted

Ten fire tenders were pressed into action and the blaze was doused by 12.30 a.m.

At least 10 four-wheelers, mostly cars, were gutted in a fire that broke out at a garage in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra’s Pune city, a fire official said on Thursday.

No casualty was reported, he said.

“The fire broke out late Wednesday night in the garage where several four-wheelers and other material were kept. We received the call at 11.45 p.m. Ten fire tenders were pressed into action and the blaze was doused by 12.30 a.m.,” the official said.

The fire damaged at least 10 four-wheelers and other material, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

