Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at a coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district, but there was no casualty, a police official said on Monday.

The blaze erupted around 9 p.m. on Sunday at the private hospital in Ulhasnagar township, located around 25km from the district headquarters, due to a short-circuit in an air-conditioning unit, the official said.

Firemen from a local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within an hour, he said. Thick smoke engulfed the hospital premises after the fire and around 20 patients were shifted to other medical facilities, he said. “No one was injured,” the official said.

