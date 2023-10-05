ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted

October 05, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Pune

No person was injured in the incident

PTI

Nearly 25 motorbikes were gutted in a fire which broke out at a two-wheeler service station in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, a fire official said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"After receiving the call, five water tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in some time. Around 20 to 25 two-wheelers, which were brought for servicing purpose, were completely gutted in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US