Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted

October 05, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Pune

Nearly 25 motorbikes were gutted in a fire which broke out at a two-wheeler service station in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, a fire official said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road, the official said.

"After receiving the call, five water tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in some time. Around 20 to 25 two-wheelers, which were brought for servicing purpose, were completely gutted in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

