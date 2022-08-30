FIR over offering namaz in open expunged in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad: police

Omar Abdullah, Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders had condemned the action

PTI Moradabad (U.P.):
August 30, 2022 16:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said they have expunged a case registered against 25 people for offering prayers ''in the open" in Dullepur village of Moradabad district after no evidence supporting the complaint was found during the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case under Section 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Chajlait police station as the villagers continued performing the namaz in an open place even after a warning, police officials had said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hemant Kotiyal said that the matter was investigated and the case was being scrapped as no evidence was found to support the charge.

Leaders of parties like the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Samajwadi Party (SP) and the National Conference (NC) had condemned the police action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Plaintiff Chanderpal, etc. had registered a case in police station Chhajlait for offering mass prayers in village Dullepur, after investigation the incident was not found to be proven, therefore, the case has been expunged. Rest of the legal proceedings will be conducted accordingly," a message on the official Twitter handle of the Moradabad police said.

Wahid Saifi, who was named in the FIR, had claimed they were the "legal owners" of the land and that namaz was offered there frequently since Independence.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Recently, some miscreants, who are claiming themselves to be Bajrang Dal activists, are objecting to it, terming it as a new tradition. They had made a complaint at the police station on June 3," he claimed.

"We all visited the office of the Sub-divisional Magistrate on June 3 where Circle Officer Kanth Saloni Agrawal was also present.

"All legal papers were shown by us but she warned us not to perform namaz in the open and since then we were following the orders. But an FIR was lodged on August 24 at the Chajlait police station after the transfer of SHO," he said.

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a series of tweets had condemned the registration of the FIR.

After the FIR was withdrawn, the Hyderabad MP tweeted, "Fair and timely decision. It is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Police will stop registering illegal FIRs under the pressure of the mob. Hope people will now be able to offer namaz in their homes without any hassle.''

In a tweet, NC leader Omar Abdullah had said, "I'm sure if one of the neighbours had a hawan with 26 friends and relatives that would be perfectly acceptable. It's not the mass gathering that is the problem, it's the offering of namaz."

Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad S.T. Hassan had said that he visited village Dullepur and found that all were availing their rights legally and communal harmony existed in the village.

He said some miscreants had filed the police complaint, which was found to be baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
religious conflict
religion and belief
police
islam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app