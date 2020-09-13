Other States

FIR lodged over “Hizb threat letter” to Congress, BJP leaders

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was among the 17 leaders from various political parties named in the letter.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was among the 17 leaders from various political parties named in the letter.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The J&K police on Sunday lodged an FIR over a threat letter received by senior Congress leaders Raman Bhalla, purportedly from the Hizbul Mujahideen, in which top BJP leaders were also named.

“We have lodged an FIR on the basis of a threatening letter issued by Hizbul Mujahideen to Mr. Bhalla. We have lodged the FIR under Section 121, 121-A, 506 of the IPC and 13, 16, 18 of the UAPA, 1967 Act,” Station House Officer (SHO), Pir Mitha, Inspector Nayat Ali said.

A DSP rank officer has been appointed to investigate the case.

The two-page letter is hand written in Urdu on the letter head of the Hizbul Mujahideen. “We received the envelope on September 12 at the Congress headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk. It was a threatening letter in Urdu language on the letter pad of Hizbul Mujahideen,” Mr. Bhalla said.

The outfit names Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP’s Ravinder Raina and Sunil Sharma, Ashok Kaul and J&K Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh and ex-Minister Choudhary Lal Singh “as their targets”.

“In the coming days there will be no one alive to talk about the mainstream politicians in Kashmir. It’s now the turn of Jammu. Stay away from political activities or face the consequences. You have become an obstacle in our struggle and hence, you have become a target. If you do not keep yourself away from political activities, get ready to die,” the letter reads.

Mr. Bhalla said his brother Dr. Ashok Bhalla was killed in 1990-91 in Chatha in Satwari area. “My security cover has also been taken away. I have requested for security cover, but no one is listening.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2020 8:51:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fir-lodged-over-hizb-threat-letter-to-congress-bjp-leaders/article32592312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story