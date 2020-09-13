FIR lodged over 'Hizb threat letter' to Cong., BJP leaders

Two-page missive written in Urdu names Union Minister Jitendra Singh and others “as their targets”

The J&K police on Sunday lodged an FIR over a threat letter received by senior Congress leaders Raman Bhalla, purportedly from the Hizbul Mujahideen, in which top BJP leaders were also named.

“We have lodged an FIR on the basis of a threatening letter issued by Hizbul Mujahideen to Mr. Bhalla. We have lodged the FIR under Section 121, 121-A, 506 of the IPC and 13, 16, 18 of the UAPA, 1967 Act,” Station House Officer (SHO), Pir Mitha, Inspector Nayat Ali said.

A DSP rank officer has been appointed to investigate the case.

The two-page letter is hand written in Urdu on the letter head of the Hizbul Mujahideen. “We received the envelope on September 12 at the Congress headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk. It was a threatening letter in Urdu language on the letter pad of Hizbul Mujahideen,” Mr. Bhalla said.

The outfit names Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP’s Ravinder Raina and Sunil Sharma, Ashok Kaul and J&K Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh and ex-Minister Choudhary Lal Singh “as their targets”.

“In the coming days there will be no one alive to talk about the mainstream politicians in Kashmir. It’s now the turn of Jammu. Stay away from political activities or face the consequences. You have become an obstacle in our struggle and hence, you have become a target. If you do not keep yourself away from political activities, get ready to die,” the letter reads.

Mr. Bhalla said his brother Dr. Ashok Bhalla was killed in 1990-91 in Chatha in Satwari area. “My security cover has also been taken away. I have requested for security cover, but no one is listening.”