FIR lodged in BJP leaders’ bid to ‘bribe’ Leh scribes

The police have lodged an FIR against two BJP leaders, including the party’s J&K State unit chief, accused of trying to bribe scribes at a press conference in Ladakh’s Leh district on May 2.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Leh, clubbing the three separate complaints of scribes and the local administration, directed the police on Wednesday to lodge an FIR against the BJP leaders for allegedly trying to bribe scribes “to influence the outcome of the elections” in the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. Polling for the seat was held on May 6.

Sources said BJP State president Ravinder Raina and MLC Vikram Randhawa are facing charges of “bribery” and “undue influence in elections”.

Video grab

A video grab showed Mr. Raina being present when Mr. Randhawa was distributing envelopes to journalists.

“When I opened the envelop, it had cash in it. I immediately returned it,” Leh journalist Rinchen Angmo told The Hindu.

Besides a complaint lodged with the police by members of the Press Club of Leh, an application on violation of the model code of conduct was also filed by Congress candidate Rigzin Spalbar.

In an inquiry report, District Election Officer Avny Lavasa said that “perusal and consideration of the material on record reveals prima facie commission of non-cognisable offences punishable under Section 171E and 171F of the Ranbir Penal Code" and warrants an investigation.

Denying the allegations, the BJP said the envelopes were carrying invitation for an upcoming rally in Leh.