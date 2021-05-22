FIR lodged against former AMU student over tweets

NEW DELHI

22 May 2021 23:06 IST

Complaint was received by BJP media head

A non cognisable FIR was registered against former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Sharjeel Usmani for allegedly posting objectionable tweets, the police said on Saturday.

Police sources said the Laxmi Nagar police station received a complaint by BJP media head Naveen Kumar.

The complainant stated that Mr. Usmani’s tweets regarding ‘Lord Ram’ and the recent death of a news anchor were defamatory, mischievous and intended to hurt religious sentiments.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that a non cognisable report under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on May 20 and further investigation will be conducted according to law.

An FIR was also lodged against Mr. Usmani in Maharashtra’s Jalna district following his recent tweets. He was charged under Section 295A (malicious act outraging religious feelings) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act on the complaint of a Hindu Jagran Manch member.

Earlier this year, the Pune police had registered a case against Mr. Usmani under IPC Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc.) over his speech made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held there on January 30.