FIR lodged against attackers of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in U.P.’s Saharanpur

June 29, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) at the Deoband police station in Saharanpur district in connection with June 28 incident in which Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Deoband area.

The condition of Mr. Azad, the leader of Aazad Samaj Party who was hospitalised after the shooting incident is now reported to be stable, police said. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Chandrashekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar.

According to the FIR, provisions of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act has been imposed along with the charges of attempt to murder against the attackers. Mr. Azad's convoy was attacked by armed men in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The Bhim Army chief has appealed to his friends and supporters to maintain peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Mr. Azad told ANI from hospital here.Abhimanyu Manglik, Superintendant of Police (City), Saharanpur, told ANI that he had met with and spoken to Mr. Azad who will be discharged after a checkup on Thursday.

The official added that the probe is on and the accused behind the shooting will be arrested soon.

"I had a word with his doctor also, and he told me that Mr. Azad's vitals are stable...he will be discharged tomorrow after check-up, the probe is on. The accused behind the attack will be arrested soon, " the official said.

"The bullet grazed his stomach. His condition is stable, he is out of danger. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action," SSP Saharanpur Dr. Vipin Tada said.

Mr. Azad said his younger brother was also in the car when the incident occurred. "I don't remember well, but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," the Bhim Army chief said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT