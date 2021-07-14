FIR in car attack case

Chandigarh

14 July 2021 00:44 IST

The Sirsa police have registered a case against over 100 protesters on various charges in connection with the incident on Sunday in which Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa’s car came under attack during a farmers’ protest targeting the events of the BJP leaders.

“We have registered an FIR against 100-150 protesters under various provisions of the IPC,” Civil Lines SHO said over the phone on Tuesday.

