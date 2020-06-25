Other StatesLUCKNOW 25 June 2020 00:05 IST
FIR filed in shelter home case
Updated: 25 June 2020 00:05 IST
An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons on charges of allegedly circulating misleading information that some pregnant girl inmates of a government shelter home in Kanpur were diagnosed with HIV.
This comes amid demands by the Opposition that the government probe the incidence of 57 girl inmates of the home testing positive for COVID-19.
