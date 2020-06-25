Other States

FIR filed in shelter home case

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons on charges of allegedly circulating misleading information that some pregnant girl inmates of a government shelter home in Kanpur were diagnosed with HIV.

This comes amid demands by the Opposition that the government probe the incidence of 57 girl inmates of the home testing positive for COVID-19.

