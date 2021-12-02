FIR filed against doctors, staff of Bihar private hospital over botched cataract surgeries

02 December 2021 16:14 IST

As many as 16 people lost their vision after undergoing surgery at a free camp

PATNA: Days after the botched cataract surgeries in which at least 16 people lost their vision, the Muzaffarpur district administration has lodged an FIR against doctors and employees of a private hospital.

A team of officials from the State Health Department will visit the hospital on Thursday to probe the incident. Earlier, Muzaffarpur civil surgeon Vinay Kumar Sharma said that a three-member team was set up to look into the incident.

On November 22, as many as 65 people had undergone cataract surgeries at a free medical camp organised by a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, a north Bihar district. Of them, 26 developed eye infection, while six lost their sight. Four more are said to be undergoing treatment at a local government hospital at Srikrishna Medical College (SKM).

“An FIR has been lodged in the matter against the medical team that conducted eye surgeries on the people. A three-member team has also been set up to look into the incident. A complete list of patients who had undergone for cataract surgery on that day too has been sought from the hospital authorities”, said Muzaffarpur Civil Surgeon Vinay Kumar Sharma.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit said, “Strong action will be taken against those found guilty in the inquiry. Let the investigation get over.”

A junior doctor at the hospital told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity that lack of hygiene at the hospital led to eye infections and some patients developed serious complications.

All the patients who underwent the cataract surgeries were from poor families, he added.

“I’ve six daughters, of whom four have been married but I’ve to perform the marriages of the remaining two. With my eyesight gone, I wonder how I can marry them off”, said Bharat Paswan from Vaishali district.

Mr. Paswan is among the 16 who lost their eyesight after the cataract surgery at the Muzaffarpur hospital.

Similar are the woes of Shatrughan Mahto and Indira Devi, who too lost their eyesight and are the sole bread-winners for the family.

The family members have demanded compensation from the hospital, alleging medical negligence.

Former Madhepura MP and president of Jan Adhikar Party Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav visited the hospital on Wednesday and demanded ₹2 lakh compensation to each patient who lost their vision.

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the Bihar Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident.