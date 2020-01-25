FIR against women protesters in Lucknow

The Lucknow police have booked around 125-130 women under criminal conspiracy after they allegedly violated prohibitory orders and staged a sit-in against the amended citizenship law.

The FIR lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station names five persons while 100-125 have been listed as unidentified.

The FIR evokes Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Around 120-125 women had gathered at a dargah near a graveyard in Ujariyaon village on January 20 holding banners against the CAA and the NRC, the police said.

The protesters allegedly turned aggressive and started calling other women to join their protest when told to disperse, the police said, adding that the assembly violated Section 143 of CrPC and that the protesters did not have prior permission.

This is the fourth such FIR registered by the police against protesters in Lucknow.

The police have named around two dozen persons in the FIRs, while more than 135 are unidentified protesters. Most of those named in the FIRs are women and include Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana, daughters of well-known Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner.

Meanwhile, women in Raebareli have started a similar sit-in against the CAA.