FIR against Wipro, NRC office for fund misuse

An Assam-based NGO has filed a first information report against information technology firm Wipro and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Directorate for allegedly misappropriating a “huge amount of public money” in the exercise to update the NRC.

The updating of the NRC of 1951 in the State was based on a 2009 petition filed by the NGO named Assam Public Works.

The NGO’s president, Aabhijeet Sharma said his organisation had been monitoring the process of updating the NRC since its inception. About 19.06 lakh of some 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the complete draft list of citizens published in August 2019.

The entire exercise cost the government more than ₹1,600 crore.

Wipro Limited was entrusted with one of the prime software installation companies by the NRC Directorate. The firm was paid ₹1.27 crore from February-August 2017 for installation of two software programmes, the FIR read.

“But the National Institute of Smart Governance, in its report to the office of the Accountant General, found no such systems installed by Wipro,” Mr. Sharma said.

Wipro was also paid ₹34.76 crore for purchasing 3,500 generators at 2,500 NRC Seva Kendras. But audit reports revealed the company hired the generators instead for a billed amount of ₹93,964 each against the market price of ₹35,000, the FIR said.

“Such instances clearly demonstrate that a huge corruption took place during the process of updating the NRC with the active role of the NRC Directorate,” Mr. Sharma said.