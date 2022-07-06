FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Madhya Pradesh for remark about Goddess Kaali

Moitra's statement terming Goddess Kaali as meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity hurt his religious feelings, the complaint said

Police in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remark about Goddess Kaali.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the crime branch police station in State capital Bhopal under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings), an official said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Ram Chandra, 52, a tea-seller and resident of Jehangirabad area of the city, said police station in-charge Anoop Uikey.

Ms. Moitra's statement terming Goddess Kaali as meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity hurt his religious feelings, the complaint said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the TMC MP's statement "has hurt religious feelings of Hindus." "We will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost," he said in a statement.

Ms. Moitra, MP from Krishnanagar, on Tuesday kicked up controversy at a conclave by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

The TMC MP was asked for response to outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed as Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

While the BJP severely criticised her, her party, TMC, distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.