FIR against RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad, others in Dalit leader murder case

An FIR was registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in connection with the murder of Dalit leader Shakti Malik in Purnea district of poll-bound Bihar on Sunday, police said.
After the killing, a video in which Malik accused Mr Tejashwi of seeking ₹50 lakh as donation to give him a party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral.
Superintendent of Police of Purnea Vishal Sharma said that an FIR lodged against six persons including Mr Tejashwi and his brother Mr Tej Pratap in connection with the murder.
Three bike-borne men entered Malik’s house in Purnea this morning when he was sleeping, and shot him in the head killing him on the spot.
