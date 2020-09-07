FIR against Punjab MLA for “misleading video on pandemic”

He is also inciting people not to wear masks, says complaint.

The Punjab police on Monday registered an FIR against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Legislator Simarjit Singh Bains for allegedly spreading false propaganda to mislead the people on the pandemic.

The FIR has been registered under Section 54 of Disaster Management Act, Epidemics Act, 2005, Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and under Section 188, 505 Indian Penal Code in Ludhiana, on the basis of a complaint by civil surgeon, Ludhiana, according to a police spokesperson.

In his complaint, the civil surgeon had sought legal action against the MLA from the Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana, for misguiding people through a video clip. He alleged that the video clip is being played on various social media platforms, thus leading to the creation of an atmosphere of confusion among the public. Mr. Bains was also inciting people not to wear masks, said the complaint.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the DGP Dinkar Gupta to crack down on all rumour mongers and web channels spreading such misinformation.

He also asked the DGP to monitor statements being issued by anti-India operators working from abroad and to register cases against all such people, wherever they might be located. He directed the DGP to initiate the process of getting these entities banned in India.

The DGP said so far eight FIRs had been registered over the past 10 days (from August 27 to September 7) against those spreading rumours and circulating false and misleading videos that are hampering the fight against the virus, and also preventing the people from availing themselves of proper medical treatment at public and private health facilities.