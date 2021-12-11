FIR against Mirzapur producers quashed

The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed an FIR against Mirzapur web series producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in a case that accused them of hurting religious, social and regional sentiments. A two-judge Bench comprising Justices M.C. Tripathi and Subhash Vidyarthi allowed the petition filed by Mr. Akhtar and Mr. Sidhwani. Earlier in January, the court had stayed their arrest in the case.
