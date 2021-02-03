Other States

FIR against Manipur man for shooting cow

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The police in Manipur’s Ukhrul district have registered a first information report against a man who shot and killed a cow a few days ago.

The case was registered after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote to the district’s Superintendent of Police, Saujanya Singh, on the basis of a viral video on social media showing the unidentified man firing at the bovine creature.

“The offence was registered under a relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act of 1959 and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” the SP said on Wednesday.

Last year, the mouth of a pregnant cow was blown off after it was fed a firecracker wrapped in wheat flour in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

