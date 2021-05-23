FIR against Kamal Nath

Bhopal (M.P.)

23 May 2021 23:30 IST

An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday for allegedly creating panic over the pandemic through his remarks, a police officer said.

The case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by Bhopal BJP district chief Sumeet Pachouri and two BJP MLA — Vishwas Sarang and Rameshwar Sharma — among others, he said.

Advertising

Advertising