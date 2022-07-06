FIR against Kaali filmmaker in Guwahati
Two Assam-based organisations said Leena Manimekalai hurt religious sentiments with the poster of her documentary
GUWAHATI
Two organisations in Assam have lodged a first information report (FIR) demanding punitive action against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for “hurting religious sentiments” with the poster of her documentary Kaali.
The Hindu Suraksha Manch and the United Trust of Assam lodged the FIR together at the Dispur police station in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The complainants said the poster depicts Goddess Kali in a manner “unacceptable by any Hindu” and that it was a “deliberate distortion of the Hindu religion and culture with malicious intent to insult Hindu religious feelings”.
Apart from depicting the Goddess smoking a cigarette, the poster shows her holding the LGBTQ+ pride flag.
