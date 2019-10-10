FIR against IIT director, deans

A research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has lodged a police complaint against the Institute’s director and deans for “abusing their positions as public servants” in misusing public funds.

In his FIR filed at the North Guwahati police station on October 4, research scholar Vikrant Singh said that IIT-G Director T.G. Sitharam and the deans had in August organised a meeting at a five-star hotel in Guwahati and paid the bill from the Institute’s fund, which is a “public fund”. The five-star hotel was chosen despite IIT-G having all the requisite facilities on the campus, he said. Prof. Sitharam had defended the choice of venue with “unjustifiable argument”, the 28-year-old research scholar at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering added.

“..when I had applied to IIT-G to provide me fund to attend a workshop at Hong Kong, it did not do so. On one hand, IIT-G is not providing funds to its students to attend workshops which will be beneficial for their career advancement, on the other Prof T.G. Sitharam is using the IIT Guwahati funds for his own enjoyment at a five-star hotel,” Mr. Singh said in the FIR.

The offence alleged is under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) read with section 34 (scts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The offence is cognizable and non-bailable.

Officials of IIT-Guwahati declined to comment.