FIR against Gujarat journalists

AHMEDABAD:

05 December 2020 23:39 IST

Gujarat Police in Rajkot booked four journalists — three reporters and one photo journalist — for allegedly showing the police lock-up room, which cops had said was a prohibited area, in the leading daily Divya Bhaskar. The FIR accused the reporters of showing the lock-up room and other “secret police works” in a sting operation.

They reported on how the police had provided “VIP treatment” in the police station and lock-up room to accused arrested in connection with a fire in a private hospital in which five COVID-19 patients were killed. Following the report, the police lodged an FIR naming Pritipalsibh Gohil, Mahedrasinh Jadeja and Imran Hothi, the three reporters, and Prakash Ramesh, a photographer.

