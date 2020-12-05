Other States

FIR against Gujarat journalists

Gujarat Police in Rajkot booked four journalists — three reporters and one photo journalist — for allegedly showing the police lock-up room, which cops had said was a prohibited area, in the leading daily Divya Bhaskar. The FIR accused the reporters of showing the lock-up room and other “secret police works” in a sting operation.

They reported on how the police had provided “VIP treatment” in the police station and lock-up room to accused arrested in connection with a fire in a private hospital in which five COVID-19 patients were killed. Following the report, the police lodged an FIR naming Pritipalsibh Gohil, Mahedrasinh Jadeja and Imran Hothi, the three reporters, and Prakash Ramesh, a photographer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 11:40:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fir-against-gujarat-journalists/article33260465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY