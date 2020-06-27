FIR against Congress MLA for ‘derogatory remark’ against Union Minister

Bhopal

27 June 2020 04:52 IST

The Vidisha police have registered an FIR against Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava for reportedly making a derogatory remark against a woman Union Minister during a bicycle rally flagging the fuel price hike on Thursday.

During the protest along with party workers, the Vidisha MLA told reporters, “There is a Minister in the Central government who used to wear a lot of bangles earlier when the price hike used to happen. I want to appeal through you that she is very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she can give her bangles to him and request him in the interest of the public to roll back the hike.”

Based on a complaint filed by BJP workers, the case was registered under Sections 354 A(1) (IV) (making sexually coloured remarks), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code, said Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma.

“We have registered another case against him and other party workers for taking out the rally without permission,” said Mr. Verma. The second case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, angered BJP workers reportedly vandalised Mr. Bhargava’s office at a factory run by him. “We have registered a case against unidentified people. We have obtained video footage and are identifying the accused. Names will come out in the course of the investigation,” said Mr. Verma.

Rebutting the claim of both BJP and Congress workers that gunshots were fired, he added, “Till date, nor any video or physical evidence of shooting has been found. The forensics team also reached the spot.”