FIR against Amethi district chief of Congress' youth wing for assaulting Dalit man

August 28, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Amethi (U.P.)

“A case has been registered against Indian Youth Congress’ Amethi district president Shubham Singh and his associates for allegedly assaulting and threatening a Dalit man,” police said on August 27.

The FIR comes a day after Mr. Singh had filed a police complaint against BJP leaders for allegedly attacking him. According to the police, Jagdish Kori, a resident of Bhusianwa village, has filed a complaint at the Amethi police station.

Mr. Kori has alleged that around 8.30 p.m. on Friday, he was going home from Amethi with his wife when Shubham along with his companions Brijendra Singh, Loha Singh and some unidentified people assaulted the couple.

In the complaint, Mr. Kori alleged that Shubham said, "You vote for Modi by taking ration", and when Jagdish countered by saying that "Modi is the hero of the country and is supporting all of us, Shubham along with his companions attacked me and my wife".

The police said that on Jagdish's complaint, an FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting someone with the intent to disturb the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant Sections of the SC-ST Act at the Amethi police station against Shubham and others.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Amethi police station Arun Dwivedi said the investigation is on. On Saturday, an FIR was registered against two BJP leaders and eight others for allegedly attacking Shubham.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran said in Shubham Singh's case, the investigation is being done by registering a case at the Amethi police station and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

In the complaint given at the Amethi police station, Mr. Singh has alleged that on Friday night, Satyendra Pratap Singh, the district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, along with district president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Vishu Mishra and eight others attacked him with sticks and rods, causing serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai told reporters Union Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party are scared of the news of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Amethi, that is why Congress workers and office-bearers are being harassed.

"Shubham Singh, the district president of Youth Congress, was first attacked and beaten up by BJP people and now he is being falsely implicated in the SC/ST Act. I demand that the administration and the government conduct a fair investigation, and (the false) cases against Shubham be withdrawn, otherwise each and every Congress worker will be forced to hit the road," Mr. Rai said.

He also called Ms. Irani a "liar", and said, "Smriti Irani has always spoken lies in Amethi, be it the ₹13 per kg sugar or development. Smriti should also apologise to the people of Amethi for speaking lies." On allegations made by the Minister that the Gandhi scion insulted people of Amethi, Mr. Rai said, "The Gandhi-Nehru family considers Amethi as their home family. How can they insult Amethi?" He added that there is a "demand of the people of Amethi and it will be fulfilled, Rahul Gandhi will come and contest the election (from Amethi)".