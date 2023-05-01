HamberMenu
FIR against AAP Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi

Isudan Gadhvi booked for alleged tweet on Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat radio show 

May 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi was booked by the police over his tweet allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio show.

In his tweet on April 28, Mr. Gadhvi allegedly claimed that the Centre had so far spent ₹830 crore of the taxpayers’ money on 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The following day, police filed an FIR against Mr. Gadhvi, who deleted his controversial tweet.

The 100th episode of Mr. Modi’s radio show was broadcast on April 30.

His now-deleted tweet reportedly said, “One episode of Mann Ki Baat costs ₹8.3 crore! Which means that the Centre has spent ₹830 crore on 100 episodes so far. This is too much. BJP workers should register their protest, because mostly they listen to this programme.”

The Cyber Crime Branch police in Ahmedabad registered the FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cyber Crime, J.M. Yadav said at a press conference on Monday.

According to him, IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (defamation), 505(1)(b)and(c) (publishing rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or inciting people to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquillity) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) have been invoked.

Police also said the FIR was lodged after they found the tweet by Mr. Gadhvi “was without any basis”.

On Sunday, the Central government’s Fact Check Unit dismissed the claim made by Mr. Gadhvi’s alleged tweet regarding the Mann Ki Baat expenditure. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Twitter handle tagged a screenshot of Mr. Gadhvi’s tweet and said the AAP leader’s claim was “misleading”. 

“₹8.3 cr is the total figure of ads for Mann ki Baat till said date, not for a single episode. Tweet assumes each episode is supported by ads. Which is false,” the PIB handle tweeted.

