FIR against 8 Myanmar nationals staying at mosque in Maharashtra

An FIR has been registered against eight Myanmare nationals, all members of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation, for allegedly violating self-quarantine rules and staying at a mosque in Nagpur, in Maharashtra, without informing the local police, an official said on April 8.

These persons did not attend the religious congregation by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, which has emerged as a major coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot in the country, he said.

“They were staying at a mosque in Nagpur without informing the local administration, which also amounts to violation of the Foreigners Act,” the police official said.

The eight persons, all hailing from Yangon city of Myanmar, arrived in Nagpur on March 7. After staying at a mosque in Gittikhadan area till March 21, they shifted to another mosque building in Tehsil area without informing the police and flouted the self-quarantine rules, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recently conducted checking at the mosque where they found the foreign nationals and informed the health authorities, the official said.

All the eight persons, who are currently quarantined at an MLA hostel here, have been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he said.

They have also been charged under provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act, he added.