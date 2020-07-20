Financial incentives for doctors in Odisha

A near-deserted national highway at the entry point of Bhubaneswar during lockdown on Monday.

BHUBANESWAR

20 July 2020 23:43 IST

State govt.’s bid to boost morale of medical staff working in COVID-19 hospitals

In order to boost the morale of doctors and paramedic staff working in COVID-19 hospitals, the Odisha government on Monday announced financial incentives for them.

“Doctors, paramedics and other assistants working in COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 health centres will get incentives of ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹200 respectively per day for the number of days they will serve positive patients,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

ASHA workers engaged in door-to-door survey and special surveys will be given ₹1,000 per month as incentive from July to October 2020.

Mr. Patnaik reviewed the State’s strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and approved a fresh approach especially for Ganjam district — the epicentre of the pandemic in the State.

As per the decisions, plasma therapy will begin at the Tata Covid Hospital, Sitalapalli, in Ganjam district from Tuesday.

A dedicated 100-bed COVID-19 hospital will be set up at Amit Hospital, Berhampur, which will be operated by Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack.

In order to strengthen manpower in Ganjam, two more IAS officers, 25 Odisha Administrative Service officers, 105 Odisha Revenue Service officers, 30 MBBS doctors, 100 Ayush doctors and 27 laboratory technicians have been asked to join duty in the district.

Police deployment

Besides, 10 platoon of police personnel and three Deputy Superintendents of Police will be deployed in Ganjam. A fund of ₹25 crore has been sanctioned for the district from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Ganjam accounts for 30% of the total positive cases and 60% of the total deaths in the State.