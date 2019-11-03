Finance firm office sealed, depositors left in the lurch

A large number of persons who had deposited huge amounts with Salai Finance, a private undertaking based at Naoremthong in Imphal West district, have been left in the lurch after its premises were sealed by the police on Saturday.

Salai Finance is one of the undertakings of Salai Holdings, whose chairman Narengbam Samarjit had recently announced in London that Manipur is now “independent”.

The police said that the step was taken in the course of investigation. A notification issued by the company said that its office was sealed as required by the law.

Salai Holdings vice-president N. Bishorjit said, “Samarjit was removed from the post on October 30 following his contentious announcement. It is also a rumour that he had taken a huge amount with him. Once the investigation is over, people who had deposited money will be able to withdraw it any time.”

He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the investigation team.

Police sources said that once the preliminary investigation is over, the findings will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. A large number of people assembled at the Naoremthong office on Saturday and demanded that their deposits be made secure.