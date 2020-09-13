Final year exams for Rajasthan universities to be conducted offline

Detailed guidelines will be issued soon, says Chief Minister Gehlot

The final year and final semester examinations of universities and colleges in Rajasthan will be conducted offline as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the University Grants Commission. The process will ensure credibility of exams and establish validity of the degrees to be issued.

Students who are unable to appear in the examinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be given another opportunity to write special exams to be conducted later. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here over the week-end.

Mr. Gehlot said no student would be deprived of the opportunity to appear in the exams and the Higher Education Department would shortly issue detailed guidelines in this connection.

The Chief Minister said the State government was committed to making Rajasthan a leading State in the field of higher and technical education. Facilities for education in remote areas would ensure that children from villages excelled in medical, engineering and research as well as emerging fields of learning.

Mr. Gehlot also inaugurated nine higher education colleges built at cost of ₹62 crore and new laboratories in 10 engineering and polytechnic colleges constructed at a cost of ₹23.22 crore.