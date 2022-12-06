  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE updates: Ronaldo dropped!

Final turnout in Gujarat Assembly polls stands at 64.33%

The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33%, which is lower by 4.08% compared with the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41% voting 

December 06, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Ahmedabad: VVPAT being sealed to be transported to the strong room after the conclusion of the 2nd phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Ahmedabad: VVPAT being sealed to be transported to the strong room after the conclusion of the 2nd phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat registered a voter turnout of 64.33% for the recently-concluded elections, a drop of over 4% compared with the turnout registered in the last Assembly polls in 2017. 

The polls were held in two phases with 89 seats voting on December 1, while the second phase of polling was held on December 5 in 92 Assembly segments. 

According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31%, and it was 65.30% for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats

The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33%, which is lower by 4.08% compared with the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41% voting. 

Nearly 3.16 crore voters out of a total of 4.91 crore registered eligible voters exercised their franchise on December 1 and 5, according to data from the ECI. They included included 1.69 crore males (66.74%), 1.46 crore females (61.75%), and 445 voters from the ‘third gender’ category. 

Saurashtra’s Botad district with two Assembly seats registered the lowest voter turnout of 57.59%, whereas tribal-dominated Narmada district in south Gujarat topped with 78.42 %. 

Some of the districts which registered a low turnout are Amreli (57.60%), Ahmedabad (59.05%), Porbandar (59.50%), Junagadh (59.54%), and Kutch (59.85%). All these districts are in the Saurashtra and Kutch region, which voted in the first phase. 

Districts where voters came out in higher numbers were Tapi (77.04%), Banaskantha (72.49%), Sabarkantha (71.43%), Navsari (71.06%) and Morbi (69.95%), according to the ECI’s data. 

A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray for elections to 182 seats in Gujarat, where the BJP is seeking a seventh straight term while the Congress is the main opposition party. New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make a debut in the State in a bid to challenge the BJP’s supremacy. 

The results will be declared on December 8. 

Related Topics

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / Gujarat / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.