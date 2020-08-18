File reply to plea on re-opening temples, High Court tells Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to file its reply to a plea urging the State to reopen temples during lockdown.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Revati Mohite-dere was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an NGO, Association For Aiding Justice, seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that places of worship are opened with guidelines.
The PIL seeks permission for Jain temples to be opened during the Paryushana Parva that ends on August 23 and the Samvatsari (yearly) Pratikraman which falls on the last day of the Parva with safety precautions i.e. social distancing, restricting timing and number of devotees within the premises.
Advocate-General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the court that on August 12, the State had filed a reply in a similar matter before another Division Bench of the court saying it did not intend to open any place of worship as it would pose an imminent risk of spread of the pandemic.
He said the State maintained the same stand “irrespective of religion”.
Advocate Dipesh Siroya representing the Trust said the Tirupati temple has been opened for all devotees despite the pandemic.
He said, “The Tirupati temple is much larger than any of the temples in Maharashtra and receives a large number of devotees. Still it has been opened for public. Maharashtra can also frame guidelines to open temples and regulate devotees entering them.”
The court directed the State to file a reply in 10 days and adjourned the matter to September 4.
