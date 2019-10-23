‘File FIR against six SIT members in Kathua case’

Four months after six people were convicted in the 2018 rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in a Kathua village, a court here directed the police on Tuesday to register an FIR against six members of the Special Investigation Team, which probed the case, for allegedly torturing and coercing witnesses to give false statements.

Judicial Magistrate Prem Sagar gave the direction to Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police on an application by Sachin Sharma, Neeraj Sharma and Sahil Sharma, saying cognizable offences are made out against the six. The court directed registration of FIR against the then SSP R.K. Jalla (now retired), ASP Peerzada Naveed, DSP Shetmbari Sharma and Nissar Hussain, S-I Urfan Wani and Kewal Kishore and asked the SSP (Jammu) to report compliance by next date of hearing on November 11.