File case against official, kin on rape charge: Tripura court

The woman moved the court after Lefunga police ‘refused’ to record her complaint

A court in Tripura directed the police to register the complaint of a woman who alleged rape by a government corporation chairman and his nephew. It also instructed them to investigate allegations of the plaintiff over receiving threats from some influential politicians.

West Tripura district Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) P.P. Paul directed the officer in-charge of the Lefunga police station in the Mohanpur subdivision to register the complaint under IPC Sections 376, 420, 506 and 34 against Samir Das and his nephew Kashiram Das. Samir has been the Chairman of the Gomati Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, a State government corporation.

Medical report

The woman moved the CJM court after the Lefunga police ‘refused’ to record her complaint. She told the court that frequent rapes by Samir and his nephew made her pregnant and submitted a medical report in support of her claim.

She narrated her ordeal in the courtroom. She told she was hired by Samir to look after his child and taking advantage of absence of his spouse he raped her on a day in April last.

She claimed Samir’s nephew Kashiram somehow witnessed the incident and he (Kashiram) started blackmailing her to involve in a sexual relationship. The victim said she dared some influential politicians who threatened her repeatedly to hush up the matter.

Meanwhile, Samir pleaded innocence and claimed he was falsely implicated for a crime he did not commit. He however was silent about the conduct of his nephew.

The entire episode snowballed into a political controversy with the Opposition parties demanding a high-level probe into the complaints of the woman who is now seven months pregnant.