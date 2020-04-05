Fifth virus death in Rajasthan

An 82-year-old COVID-19 positive man, who was a resident of the curfew-bound Walled City of Jaipur, died at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. This was the fifth virus-related death in the State.

Two patients had earlier died in Bhilwara and one in Bikaner, while one person hailing from Alwar, who tested positive, died in Jaipur on Thursday.

As many as 39 new COVID-19 positive cases, including the one who died, were detected in Jaipur on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said the majority of them were already lodged in the National Institute of Medical Sciences, which is a private medical college situated on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway.

Elsewhere in the State, five COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Tonk and Nagaur districts, taking the tally of patients to 222. Counted with the 31 evacuees from Iran staying in the Army's facilities in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, the total number was 253. Thirty-two of the 37 recovered patients have so far been discharged.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the State government was committed to saving the lives of all people.