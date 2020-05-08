Fifth COVID-19 death in Bihar; cases go up to 547

The death of Bihar’s fifth COVID-19 victim, a 70-year old man, was reported from Rohtas district on Thursday. He was suffering from respiratory and asthma-related problems.

“A week ago he was admitted to the Sadar [town] government hospital in Rohtas, but when his condition deteriorated he was referred to Narayan Medical College in Jamuhar on Tuesday… he was on ventilator and died on Thursday ... his sample report for COVID-19 came positive after his death,” said doctor Prabhat Kumar.

Rohtas is one of the districts badly hit by the pandemic in Bihar, as 54 cases have been reported from here alone. Only Munger with 102 and Buxar with 56 are ahead of Rohtas. State capital Patna has reported 46 positive cases.

Earlier, four deaths had been reported from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts.

Bihar so far has reported 547 COVID-19 cases while 218 have recovered. A total of 31,084 sample tests have been done in the State by Thursday. Coronavirus has now spread to 74 blocks of 32 districts.

Migrants’ inflow

Meanwhile, return of migrants to Bihar continued on Thursday as 24 ‘Shramik Special’ trains with over 28,000 people scheduled to reach different stations. As many as 50 special trains are expected to arrive with migrant workers in the coming days.

The State government has identified 3,217 clusters in 160 districts across the country where most of the migrant workers from Bihar are stranded.