Few takers: NF Railway cancels some Darjeeling ‘toy trains’ 

December 03, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - GUWAHATI

Four joyrides had been introduced in October to cater to the peak tourist season

The Hindu Bureau

Darjeeling toy train.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Insufficient patronization” has made the Guwahati-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) decide to cancel a few trains in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section.

The train services include a pair of tri-weekly AC passenger currently running between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and two pairs of diesel special joyrides between Darjeeling and Ghum stations, NFR’s chief spokesperson Sabyasachi De said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the tri-weekly AC passenger will remain cancelled from December 17 to February 28, 2023, the special joyrides will not operate from December 6 to 31.

The NFR’s decision to cancel these ‘toy train’ services on the 141-year-old mountain railway section came a month after introducing four joyrides during the peak tourist season from October 1-31. Each of these joyrides had three first-class chair cars with a total of 30 seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some joyrides introduced on the DHR earlier this year had helped NFR earn ₹3.20-crore against an expenditure of ₹2.75-crore in May. The revenue collected was 54% more than the earlier highest of ₹2.07-crore recorded in May 2018.

The DHR is a heritage property of the NFR and was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999. The country’s easternmost railway zone, the NFR covers all eight northeastern States and parts of Bihar and West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

railway

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US