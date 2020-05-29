Few passengers on Haryana buses

Amid the COVID-19 scare, a small number of passengers are travelling in the State Roadways buses in Haryana, which resumed operations on select routes within the State on May 15.

According to government data, till May 27, on an average 1,000-1,200 passengers are daily travelling in the State-owned buses. Before the lockdown, around 11 lakh passengers used to travel across the State in government buses.

The Haryana government had announced a lockdown in the State on March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Select routes

The Haryana Roadways, which has a fleet of around 4,000 buses, had announced that initially buses would ply from ten districts including Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sirsa on select point to point routes.

Of the 4,000 buses, only 30-40 buses are plying within the States on long routes while local buses are not being run. A maximum of 30 passengers are being allowed in each of the 52-seater buses, adhering to social distancing norms. Also, confirmed online booking and wearing a mask has been made compulsory for every passengers.