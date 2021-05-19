Fertilizer prices | Maharashtra Congress warns of State-wide agitation

Hike will result in big industrialists grabbing agriculture from farmers, it says

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar wrote to the Centre against exponential hike in fertilizer prices, the Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday announced a State-wide “bell ringing” (ghantanaad) agitation if the rise is not withdrawn within two days.

“At first, three anti-farmer Acts were brought by the Central government, it began the process of destroying farmers. Now, with almost one and half times increase in the fertilizer prices, the farmers will face yet another financial burden. Many will not be able to face this pressure and will be left with no option but to handover their farms for contract farming,” said State party president Nana Patole.

He said the hike will ultimately result in big industrialists grabbing agriculture from farmers.

“This Modi government, which had promised to increase farmers’ income, is ensuring that farmers are destroyed,” he said, adding that 10.26.26 fertilizer cost was increased by ₹600, DAP by ₹715, DFA now costs ₹1,900 instead of ₹1,185. “On one hand, this Central government boasts about depositing ₹2,000 in farmers’ account and withdraws that money through such price hikes,” he said.

Both the NCP and the Congress has questioned Mr. Modi’s decision to visit cyclone Tauktae affected Gujarat and not Maharashtra. “This cyclone has brought huge destruction in Konkan. Can’t he see that? Is he the Prime Minister of Gujarat?” asked Mr. Patole.

The NCP too has questioned the PM’s decision to not visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa which suffered due to the cyclone. “The aerial survey of Gujarat and Diu & Daman is needed. But why was Maharashtra dropped? Isn’t it partial on his part?" asked NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik.