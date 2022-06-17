Fertiliser exports scam: CBI searches premises of Rajasthan CM’s brother and others

Agrasen Gehlot’s farm house in Jodhpur under raid by ED officials on July 22, 2020. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations, including the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother, Agrasen Gehlot, in a case related to an alleged fertiliser exports scam. In 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had carried out searches in the same matter, following legal action initiated by the Customs Department. The ED also recorded Mr. Agrasen Gehlot’s statement last year. It was alleged that during 2007-2009, he — through his company Anupam Krishi — was involved in exporting huge consignments of Muriate of Potash (MoP) at higher rates to countries such as Malaysia and Vietnam. The MoP was meant for supply to the Indian farmers at subsidised rates.



