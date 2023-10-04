Fence Mizoram-Myanmar border to check illegal migrants: Manipur MLA to Amit Shah 

October 04, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI A Manipur BJP legislator has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to fence Mizoram’s border with Myanmar in view of the Mizoram government’s decision not to collect the biometrics of refugees from the civil war-torn neighbouring country.

In his letter on October 3, Rajkumar Imo Singh said Manipur needs to be shielded from “illegal migrants” with the involvement of “foreign terror groups” in the State’s ethnic conflict becoming apparent.

He said the people of Manipur are pleased that the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the date for detecting illegal migrants to March 2024.

“However, there is an apprehension that people entering India through the Mizoram side of the Indo-Myanmar border will not be properly checked as it was reported in the news that the Mizoram government has declined to do biometrics to detect illegal migrants from Myanmar,” Mr. Singh wrote.

“This is a very serious issue which could change the whole demography of the region. Thus, I request you to ensure that the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram is fully fenced, which is similarly going to be done in Manipur to help in controlling more influx of such illegal migrants across the region,” he said.

“This will become a major stepping stone to protect all the indigenous people in the region and further strengthen the internal security of the country,” he added.

Mr. Singh also expressed concern over Lien Gangte, the Canada chapter head of the North American Manipur Tribal Association, having links with pro-Khalistan terror groups operating out of Canada.

Murder of Meitei students

He appreciated the Centre for sending a CBI team to Manipur to oversee the murder of two Meitei students, leading to the arrest of some accused people from Churachandpur.

“It was even more positive to see the arrest of a person [Seiminlun Gangte] from Churachandpur by the NIA for pursuing terror and having influence with foreign militant groups from Myanmar, who have been involved in waging war against the [Manipur] government by means of financing and supplying of arms and ammunition in this conflict,” Mr. Singh wrote.

