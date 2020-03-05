Fear grips Manipur border villages over COVID-19

Fear has gripped the people living along the international border in Manipur over COVID-19, notwithstanding a statement by Health Director K. Rajo that so far nobody in the State had contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, reports in Imphal said on Wednesday that some border villages had blocked approach roads to prevent entry of outsiders infected with the virus.

Residents of Tushom, a border village in Ukhrul district, have blocked the roads leading to the international border. They dumped trees and logs to prevent entry of outsiders.

The Manipur government has been screening people coming to Manipur from the Myanmar side and other parts of India.

The Health Director said that over 60,000 persons were closely monitored and 10 samples were collected. Nine persons were found to be negative and the test result of the tenth person was awaited.

However, it is reported that the incubation period for the virus is two weeks and the tests on infected persons during the incubation period will found to be “negative.”

Most of the foreign goods on sale in Tamu and Namphalong along the Myanmar border are brought directly from China. These goods are available in all northeastern States. Some of the traders who freely enter Manipur after getting an immigration pass at the international gate may have contracted the virus but may be in incubation period, say officials.