Favour pregnant women, senior citizens over VVIPs for lower berths in trains, M.P. HC tells Railways

31 July 2020 12:47 IST

VVIPs are invariably blessed with better health, says Bench

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Railways to reconsider the prioritisation of lower berth allotment in trains to favour pregnant women and senior citizens over VVIPs.

A Division Bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul Sreedharan noted that the rationale of officials and VVIPs being given priority in berth reservation was understandable as they had to travel at short notice on duty. “However, as regards the priority of allocation of the lower berth is concerned, the same as it exists on date is unpragmatic,” they observed in an order.

Pregnant women were “most vulnerable” on account of their medical condition, observed the Bench in the order dated July 27, and it would cause them inconvenience in occupying the middle or upper berths.

“The dictates of reason” and “the fulfilment of a welfare state” demanded that such women be given the highest priority, along with passengers suffering from terminal illness or life-threatening ailments and those who were “physically or mentally challenged” be considered as priority number 1 for the allotment of the lower berth, the order said.

The Bench observed that senior citizens on account of their advanced age and attendant medical issues should be considered at priority number 2. VVIPs, usually serving state functionaries who were “invariably blessed with better health,” should be considered at priority number 3.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation registered by it suo motu based on an application by a High Court judge after a train journey. While he was travelling from Gwalior to Jabalpur, when the train reached the Katni-Murwara station, the judge got off the train for a cup of tea, and suddenly the train began chugging without blowing its horn. The Judge faced inconvenience and the accompanying hazard of boarding a moving train.

The judge later put forth three suggestions to the Railways to ensure passenger comfort. Aditya Sanghi, made a petitioner in the case by the court in addition to the amicus curiae, said, “Whether it’s a tuberculosis patient or one with paralysis, several times they are allotted such seats [middle and upper berths] on which they can’t travel. This is a landmark order by the court.”